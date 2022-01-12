Roswell Restaurant Weeks kicks off Jan. 20

ROSWELL, Ga. — Local restaurants are gearing up to share signature favorites and original specialties during the eighth Roswell Restaurant Weeks later this month.
The food-focused promotion and business driver spans two weeks, from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6, to support area restaurants through a traditionally slow period of patronage.
Roswell Restaurant Weeks is presented this year through a joint partnership between Roswell Inc and Visit Roswell, the economic development and tourism partner organizations for the city.
During the multi-week event, all 26 participating restaurants will serve individual prix fixe menus, which can be viewed at RoswellRW.com once they become available. Visit Roswell Executive Director Andy Williams said he is looking forward to seeing and enjoying their creativity.
“We’re excited to roll into Roswell Restaurant Weeks to further support our vibrant and diverse food and beverage partners throughout the community,” Williams said. “Once again, RRW allows us to shine the spotlight on our partners’ offerings typically not seen on standard menus.”
Participating restaurants include: 1920 Tavern, A-Street Restaurant, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Bayou’Q Smokin Bisteaux and Bar, Big Oak Tavern, Crazy Love Coffeehouse, The Flying Biscuit, Fresco Cantina Grille, From the Earth Brewing Company, Houck’s Grill, Hugo’s Oyster Bar, Ipp’s Pastaria, Lazaro’s Cuban Cuisine, Lola’s Burger & Tequila Bar, Madrid Spanish Taverna, Osteria Mattone, Papas and Beer, Peach & The Porkchop, Pure Taqueria Roswell, Rock N’ Taco, The Roswell Garden, Table & Main, Uncle Jacks on Canton Street, VG Bistro + Bar, Vin 25 and Zest.
Local residents and visitors are encouraged to follow Roswell Restaurant Weeks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @RoswellRW and share dining experiences using hashtags #RoswellRW and #RRW2022.
Roswell Restaurant Weeks, presented by Gas South, is also sponsored by Carl Black Roswell, Variant Brewing Company and Century 21 Connect Realty.
— Chamian Cruz
