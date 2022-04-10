Roswell business owners find meaning in gift giving

ROSWELL, Ga. — Sisters Audrey Findlay and Barbara Rowe say it was their lifelong dream to open a gift shop, but over time, their business became like a ministry in the community.

For years, the women worked together in the corporate world and raised nine children between the two of them. Findlay was a pharmacist and Rowe a computer programmer, but they loved decorating and entertaining, so they created floral designs on the side for over 25 years.

That’s until 2011 when they decided the time had finally come to take a shot at their dream.

In November of that year, they celebrated the grand opening of Findlay Rowe Designs Gift Shop and Boutique on Woodstock Road in Roswell with a special ribbon-cutting by former Mayor Jere Wood.

Findlay said the shop started out small with only 800 square feet, but after their first year, they took over the spot next door, and in May 2021, they expanded to Woodstock.

Initially, the shop was both a full-service florist and boutique for gifts, but after just five years, they nixed the floral side of the business altogether.

Today, their Roswell storefront features a variety of items from gifts and jewelry to decorative home accessories and clothing. Many of the companies they work with are either women or locally owned, including Inspiredesigns, which is based in Alpharetta, and INDIGO Home and Design, based in Milton.

Rowe said they all support each other.

“We are all separately owned,” Rowe said, “but we are here to lift each other up, so anytime there’s a need we say, ‘Well, let us call one of our surrounding gift shops.’ We really like the camaraderie. There’s really no reason for us to be in competition because what you do for your customer is what makes the difference in them coming back.”

Findlay said they have about 11 employees at their Roswell store and another six or seven who work in Woodstock. And because they’re small stores, they get to really know their customers.

Rowe said some customers come in just to buy a gift but may end up opening up about an issue in their lives to one of their employees, who will then hand out little bracelets to remind them that they are not alone, and someone is praying for them.

“There’s nothing like being able to touch a life,” Rowe said. “It’s not just a gift shop. It’s a ministry, and that’s what’s going on in all these little gift shops around us.”

In the 11 years they’ve been in Roswell, Rowe said they’ve watched their customers’ children grow up, and then their children have children. She said their customers are like family and recounted a story about a gentleman who would always drop his wife off at the store while he went out to get a haircut.

“Well, she passed away,” Rowe said, “and then he would come in and we’d just tell him what he needed to buy. So, we just take all the guessing away, you know, because it’s familiar and we’re family.”

Those types of relationships, Findlay said, are what allowed them to reopen after closing for six weeks during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020. Rowe said that during that time, they were able to remodel and get their online business going thanks to the support they received from the Alpharetta/Roswell community, which wanted to see them succeed.

“It really didn’t impact us that badly, because we had an amazing group of customers who supported us during that time,” Findlay said. “They shopped online, and we would do curbside pick-up. I think I sold more of my Jellycat bunnies that Easter than ever before. We were still above what we had done the year before after closing that long. It was just amazing.”

While the sisters think “totally different,” Findlay said it’s worked out well for them. She said Rowe works on the creative side of the business, and she tries to rein in her ideas.

The sisters also give back to the community by supporting the local schools, such as the Child Development Academy, as well as community events like the backpack drive for North Fulton Community Charities.

Findlay Rowe Designs Gift Shop and Boutique is at 1030 Woodstock Road in Suite 3110 in Roswell.

For more information, including store hours, visit findlayrowedesigns.com.