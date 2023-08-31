Rivermont Golf Club celebrates 50 years in the game

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — It’s not often that you hear of a family owned and operated golf club, or one that takes so many environmentally green measures, but that’s Rivermont in Johns Creek.
Chris Cupit, owner and general manager of Rivermont Golf Club, is the son of one of the guys who started the place in 1973. In July the club hosted the Georgia Amateur Championship for the first time as part of a week-long celebration to mark its 50th year. There were also parties for the club’s 700 members and a night of fireworks.
Cupit and his mother Lynda are neighbors and live on the golf course. Cara, Cupit’s sister, will soon run a Pilates studio that was recently built next to the clubhouse. A brown spritely dog named Hobbes, after “Calvin and Hobbes,” acted as an escort to the new building.
Cupit said family-owned private golf clubs are an unusual model. There are member-run clubs, he said, but there’s an increasing number of companies who consolidate.
“We have to be successful, and we have to make money because it's our livelihood,” Cupit said. “But our focus is on so much more. My mom will say it's her ministry.”
Family history
Cupit sat in his office on the second floor of the clubhouse, stately and tastefully dated, describing the story of his father David, how he came over from a big golfing family in Texas. David, who died in 2003, was one of 10 kids, and one of five who became a golf professional.
Cupit’s father moved to Atlanta and began working at the Atlanta Country Club in the ’60s, then Ansley Golf Club. Before making Rivermont what it is today, David was the first head golf professional at Dunwoody Country Club.
The Cupits became the sole owners in 1988 and since then, have fostered a sense of community among its members and beyond, like with the Rivermont Women’s Association.
While the club never had any exclusionary policies like other clubs at the time, Cupit said his family recognized the ladies wanted to be more involved and allowed not only members, but also women in the surrounding neighborhood to join.
The association has an investment club, a book club, a lunch bunch and several bridge groups. That day, about a dozen women played the card game in the dining area. The association also regularly brings in guest speakers.
Eye on environment
Rivermont Golf Club has become known for its innovative green practices.
To fertilize the course, the club’s “mad scientist” Mark Hoban brews compost tea using worm manure, or worm castings, fish hydrolysate and mycorrhizal fungi, brought in from different areas around the country like Alaska.
Hatcher Hurd, former editor and writer for Appen Media, detailed Hoban’s positive impact on Rivermont in a story from 2015. Hurd reported Hoban’s “organic maintenance philosophy” earned him the Environmental Leader in Golf award from the Georgia Golf Environmental Foundation.
Cupit said Rivermont uses less than a pound of nitrogen per acre in a year, whereas golf courses tend to use four to five pounds of nitrogen per acre annually. Homeowners typically use one to two pounds of nitrogen per acre, he said.
He also said Rivermont’s irrigation uses recycled water.
“We're the last bit before it goes in the Chattahoochee,” Cupit said. “So instead of all the runoff going from the neighborhoods going right into the river, we capture it.”
A social sport
There’s 100 people waiting to become a member at Rivermont, Cupit said, in part due to the growth in golf’s popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Golf was one of the few things people could safely do.
The pandemic reminded everyone of how they’re social creatures, he said, contributing to the mission of Rivermont.
“If we can help people find friends and develop relationships, and have fun being together, centered around golf … that’s what we want.”
While he didn’t follow his father’s footsteps as a pro, Cupit played golf in college and involves himself with the game today whether it’s through volunteering with the Georgia State Golf Association or with the United States Golf Association as a rules official.
Cupid said he loves golf because it has some “old fashioned values,” defined by walking with a bag and not being bombarded by screens, and he enjoys that the game is “primal.”
“You get to hit a ball with a bat,” he said. “It's fun to whack something.”