 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Business Spotlight

Restore Hyper Wellness and Cryotherapy opens in Dunwoody

Business: Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy

Restore Hyper Wellness

Owner: Raymond Wilson

Description: Restore delivers a system of total balance, energy and proactive healing that allows you to feel your best, reach your full potential and do more of what you love through use of the 9 elements of Hyper Wellness. We believe in nurturing the body and leveraging strategic, controlled stressors.

Opened: May 2022

Address: 4706 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Building B1, Suite 200 Dunwoody, GA 30338

Phone: (404) 602-0114

Website: restore.com