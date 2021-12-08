Red Pepper Taqueria opens in Dunwoody

Business Name: Red Pepper Taqueria
Business Description: OUR MISSION IS TO PLEASE YOU - Since our Grand Opening in 2011, we have created a casual, family-friendly and fun environment for folks to experience our own unique spin on Mexican dishes. We use only the freshest top-quality ingredients, most of which are local and organic.
Month Opened: October 2021
Phone: (770) 837-9839
Address: 4555 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. Dunwoody, GA 30346
Website: https://www.eatredpepper.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.