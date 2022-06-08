Real estate brokerage headed by ‘Real Housewives’ star opens in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Agency, a luxury real estate brokerage founded and headed by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Mauricio Umansky, has opened its first Georgia location in Alpharetta.
The Agency’s North Atlanta office is located in Avalon at 8000 Avalon Boulevard, Suite 214. The brokerage will serve buyers and sellers across Metro Atlanta and will be led by managing partners Chad Lagomarsino and Jeff Beal, both experienced real estate professionals.
“We’re delighted to introduce The Agency brand to the state of Georgia and enter the highly sought-after market of North Atlanta,” Umansky said. “Jeff Beal and Chad Lagomarsino’s combined impressive career success and industry experience make them the perfect duo to debut The Agency’s global network and cutting-edge solutions to this thriving southern market.”
Umansky is the husband of actress Kyle Richards Umansky, another star of “Real Housewives” and a recurring cast member in the “Halloween” series of horror films.
The Alpharetta location marks The Agency’s 36th franchise across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe and the Caribbean.
“As the real estate market in Atlanta continues to thrive more than ever, we look forward to introducing The Agency’s cutting-edge approach to our market,” Beal said. “No other brokerage offers the unmatched marketing power, tools, and technology that The Agency is recognized for, not to mention the level of service and solutions offered to agents and their clients. We are excited for what’s to come and look forward to raising the bar for our industry here in North Atlanta.”
— Jake Drukman