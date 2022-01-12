 Skip to main content
New Business Spotlight

Providence Bank opens Cumming Branch in Forsyth

Name: Providence Bank

County President: Drew Walker

Branch Manager: Mary Mullaney

Providence Bank Cumming Branch

Celebrating the opening of the new Cumming branch for Providence Bank are, from left: Vice President and Branch Manager Mary Mullaney; Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce President James McCoy; Providence Bank CEO Brad Serff; Forsyth County Commissioner Laura Semanson; Providence Bank Forsyth County President Drew Walker; Universal Banker Kristin Thibault; Commercial Loan Assistant Vicki Teems; Commercial Lender Michael Emigh; and Commercial Lender David Hogan. 

Description: Established in 2006, Providence Bank offers an array of banking solutions that include personal and business loan and deposit products as well as the latest in mobile and online banking. In 2019, Providence Bank became a Partner Bank division of Heritage Southeast Bank which has assets of more than $1.5 billion serving customers from North Metro Atlanta to Jacksonville, FL.

Opened: October 2021

Phone: 770-515-7188

Address: 108 Canton Road, Cumming

Website: providencebankga.com

