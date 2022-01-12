Providence Bank opens Cumming Branch in Forsyth

Name: Providence Bank
County President: Drew Walker
Branch Manager: Mary Mullaney
Description: Established in 2006, Providence Bank offers an array of banking solutions that include personal and business loan and deposit products as well as the latest in mobile and online banking. In 2019, Providence Bank became a Partner Bank division of Heritage Southeast Bank which has assets of more than $1.5 billion serving customers from North Metro Atlanta to Jacksonville, FL.
Opened: October 2021
Phone: 770-515-7188
Address: 108 Canton Road, Cumming
Website: providencebankga.com
