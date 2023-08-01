Power Rangers, Buffy stuntwoman launches eclectic Roswell brasserie

ROSWELL, Ga. — It isn’t often that your local barista is called on to fight vampires or fend off Lord Zedd and Rita Repulsa with a few well-placed punches and flying kicks.
But at least with Sophia Crawford, owner of the Ground and Pound Coffee in west Roswell, you know it could happen if needed.
Crawford, a longtime Hollywood stuntwoman known for work on the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and many other action-packed roles, opened Ground and Pound on Holcomb Bridge Road in 2019, with a vision of the coffee shop becoming an artistic hub for the community.
Despite a few well-known hiccups caused during the COVID-19 pandemic, the coffee shop, casual eatery and bar has become an eclectic and well-loved staple for local pop-culture nerds, with regular themed trivia nights, costume contests, open mic nights and more.
“Our mission has always been focused on the community and creating events that engage the community and bring the community together,” Crawford said, during an interview with Appen Media July 18. “I get a lot from that satisfaction from that.”
As straightforward as that mission is today, Crawford, who was born and raised in London, explained that she could not have taken a more winding route to get there.
She got the bug
As a young teen in London, Crawford actually started out working in coffee shops and brasseries, traditional places that served coffee, along with “beautiful wine and French food.”
And as an adventurous people person, Crawford ate it all up.
“I just liked the whole energy of the coffee shop and especially in England, this was in the ’80s. This was before Starbucks and everything, so the coffee was very traditional coffee,” she said. “But the energy was very much a gathering place.”
But at 19, when she was given the opportunity to become a coffee shop manager, Crawford said she felt pulled in multiple directions, with her home, interests and security on one hand, and a sense of adventure and opportunity on the other.
“I thought to myself, I could do this. This is definitely a lovely opportunity. But it's not what I want to do,” she said. “And I just felt the urge desperately to sort of just leave and travel the world.”
So instead of settling down, she and her sister got on a bus and began a six-month trip to India, Turkey, war-torn Iran and beyond.
“It was probably one of the most inspiring, most incredible journeys of my life and changed everything for me. I was just like, ‘I can't go home now … I got the bug,’” she said.
After traveling through 12 countries, Crawford made her way to Bangkok, Thailand and started teaching English to help pay bills.
It was in Thailand where she was first introduced the world of film production, after a modeling gig got her noticed by Central Casting and she began booking roles as an extra for American and Hong Kong films shooting in Bangkok.
Hong Kong
With that taste of movie magic igniting a spark in her, Crawford quickly relocated to Hong Kong where she could live and work as an English-expat, and where many of the world’s best action movies were being filmed.
“I just hopped on the plane and went to Hong Kong,” she said. I didn’t know anybody and started tearing pages out of the Yellow Pages, trying to find the film studios.”
As a petite woman, with strong Western features, Crawford said she was welcomed with open arms by the studios in Hong Kong and almost immediately started booking actual movie roles as the “Western villain” and opponent to the film’s female heroines.
But she quickly learned that to be an actor in Hong Kong during the 1980s, she would first need to learn how to fight.
“I had no training. I was not a martial artist,” she said. “I was a young upstart wanting to travel the world and essentially a backpacker looking for a dream.”
By mingling with the stunt crews and coordinators, hanging out where they hung out and living where they lived, Crawford dedicated herself to learning martial arts and breaking into the Hong Kong stunt scene.
“I lived there for five years. And, you know, I was absolutely determined to be the best fighter,” she said.
She has since been credited as one of the first Western women to be accepted into an Asian stunt crew.
After doing 30 films in Asia, Crawford left Hong Kong for Los Angeles in 1993, bringing a honed martial arts skillset and a tight resume of work abroad with her, which launched her success in the U.S.
Ground and Pound
In Los Angeles, she was offered the role of stunt double for Amy Jo Johnson, who played the Pink Ranger in the hit 1994 “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” series and later served as Sarah Michelle Gellar's stunt double for the first four seasons of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
Her career in Hollywood also features stunt work for Madonna, Fergie, and many other well-known names, and she eventually married stunt coordinator and Georgia native Jeff Pruitt, who she met while working on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.
But like any good thing, Crawford’s days of jump kicks and action sequences had to come to an end at some point.
“At a certain point, you understand that you don't have the legs that you think you’ve got,” she said.
In 2018, when her family relocated to Georgia and Crawford returned to a love from her teenage years, opening a small coffee shop in Roswell, very much like the ones she worked at in London.
Since then, Crawford and her staff of actors and other artists have tried to instill that community feeling she fell in love with, into every event they host and drink they serve.
It’s definitely not fast food and they will never have a drive through window, but Crawford said that customers feel the energy Ground and Pound gives off and love it.
“I love to get to know my customers and see their kids grow up and hear about their lives,” she said. “We want people to come inside. We encourage them to come inside and engage with each other.”