You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Business Spotlight

Posh Hair Designz opens in Roswell

  • 0
Posh Hair Designz
Provided

Business Name: Posh Hair Designz

Owner: Taneasha Hines

About the business: Posh Hair Designz is a hair loss salon spa wellness boutique located in Roswell.

I help women and children with alopecia, hair loss and scalp elements regain their confidence through hair and scalp wellness treatments and non-surgical hair loss replacement solutions.

Opened: July 2021

Phone: (404) 988-6645

Address: 629 Holcomb Bridge Road, Suite 115, Roswell, Ga. 30076

Website: http://www.officialposhhair.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.