Posh Hair Designz opens in Roswell

Business Name: Posh Hair Designz
Owner: Taneasha Hines
About the business: Posh Hair Designz is a hair loss salon spa wellness boutique located in Roswell.
I help women and children with alopecia, hair loss and scalp elements regain their confidence through hair and scalp wellness treatments and non-surgical hair loss replacement solutions.
Opened: July 2021
Phone: (404) 988-6645
Address: 629 Holcomb Bridge Road, Suite 115, Roswell, Ga. 30076
Website: http://www.officialposhhair.com
