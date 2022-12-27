Pontoon pours Sandy Springs approachable, relaxed craft brews

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Craft beer can often be seen as pretentious, snooty and unapproachable.
And it’s no wonder why – how is a normal person supposed to know the differences between an IPA, Double IPA and a Hazy IPA, or what the term “barrel aged” could possibly mean in the context of taste and flavor?
But according to Pontoon Brewing Co-Founder and CEO Sean O’Keefe, enjoying well-made craft beer should be as a day spent floating on the lake. And with the right help, anyone can find a beer that’s right for them.
At Pontoon Brewing, whether you’re a complete beer novice or a certified brewmaster, O’Keefe said you’ll be able to kick back and enjoy a good beer, in a relaxed environment.
“Craft beer is oftentimes thought of in this pretentious way … So, we wanted to have this laid-back approach, because it allows us to be more approachable,” O’Keefe said.
Pontoon Brewing opened in Sandy Springs in 2017 after years of homebrewing by the business’s four founders, O’Keefe, Marcus Powers, Eric Lemus and Eddie Sarrine, who met at the University of Florida and became friends over a shared love of craft beer.
But O’Keefe said their dream really took off around 2013, when they thought it might be fun to put their recipes to the test by venturing into the world of contract brewing, where a commercial brewery makes batches of beer using the recipes of small brewers.
When their contract brewing venture turned into a success in 2015, O’Keefe and Powers knew it was time to buckle down and bring their beer to the world. O’Keefe said they took a huge risk, and he personally turned down several job opportunities to focus on the brewery and the dream of making it real.
“When Marcus and I moved to Georgia and decided to take on full time, then we started brewing like every weekend, for about two years,” he said. “It was a big risk.”
But as risky as it was, Pontoon’s founders came to the Atlanta area at the exact right time when the local beer scene, especially the world of homebrewing, was making big waves, as Georgia prepared to change it’s brewery laws.
O’Keefe said that when they first came to Atlanta, Georgia still had restrictive laws that didn’t allow breweries to sell beer directly to customers, which he said stifled innovation in the craft beer market.
He said that without the ability to sell beer directly to people, breweries had less of an incentive to try new things and take risks on strange-sounding recipes.
The proof for that, he said, was seen in the months leading up to when Georgia’s brewery laws were changed, when homebrewers and professional breweries went into overdrive and started tinkering with many of the beers that are popular today.
“What you saw was people homebrewing and making a lot of beers that exist now, the big crazy overly hot New England IPAs and the big, overly fruited sours and the barrel aged beer thing,” he said. “You started seeing breweries put out higher class beer, barrel aged beers, you know, bigger IPAs with more hops in it.”
“You're starting to see that now in the market, because people can put a price tag on it and people will pay.”
Pontoon finally found its permanent home in Sandy Springs in 2018 after a ton of hard work by O’Keefe and his team. And while it wasn’t exactly where they initially expected to be located, he said that locating the brewery in Sandy Springs turned into one of the best decisions they made.
“The plan for Pontoon was never to be where we are right now,” he said. “So, it's been cool to prove our projections wrong and to have this awesome program that was supported by the City of Sandy Springs.”
As the first brewery in Sandy Springs, O’Keefe and his team had to help the city rewrite its laws to make sure that they reflected state laws regarding breweries, and after that process, they found they had made a true partner out of city leaders.
“It's been a symbiotic relationship since then,” he said.
Being the city’s first brewery, Pontoon Brewing was also able to lay groundwork for what “Sandy Springs beer” is, cultivating a personality and following that O’Keefe and his team hope will inspire others. Just like they were inspired by Monday Night Brewing in Atlanta and Creature Comforts Brewing in Athens.
Recently, Pontoon Brewing opened a new location, The Lodge in Tucker, that O’Keefe said was the product of years of blood, sweat and hard work. Right now, customers can visit the location’s new taproom, and in the coming years, the brewery will move all of its production to the larger Tucker location.
But no matter where they’re located, or how busy they get, O’Keefe said Pontoon Brewing will always hold onto its love of trying new things and the idea there’s a beer out there for everyone.
“My favorite thing is when people come in, like family members or friends and are like, ‘So happy for you, I'm just not a big beer person,’” he said. “Every single time, I’m like, alright bet. Let's find you a beer that you like.”
To find a Pontoon Brewing beer you might like, visit their Sandy Springs Taproom at 8601 Dunwoody Place or their new location at 4720 Stone Drive in Tucker.