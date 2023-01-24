Perimeter mayors speak at panel event

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul and Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch were the featured speakers Jan. 12 at the annual Leadership Sandy Springs Evening with the Mayor.
The mayors took the stage at Newell Brands in Sandy Springs to participate in a question and answer panel discussion with moderator Brook Perez, Georgia Power Community and Economic Development manager.
“Evening with the Mayor has been a favorite alumni event for the past eight years,” LSS Executive Director Rosalyn Putnam said. “And we were honored to have, for the first time, two respected city officials from our neighboring communities agree to share the stage, and their insights, about leadership and their experiences as leaders.”
The two mayors engaged in a spirited and candid discussion before a crowd of more than 130 LSS alumni and guests.
Prior to the mayor’s panel discussion, the group honored three Sandy Springs residents for their contributions to the community with the 2022 Carolyn Axt Alumni Award, the organization’s most prestigious honor named for community leader and former LSS Executive Director Carolyn Axt.
The recipients included Christine Heller, Jack Misiura and Mark Thomas.
“Leadership Sandy Springs is proud to be celebrating 35 years of developing and connecting community leaders and will be accepting applications for the class of 2024 in late February,” officials said.