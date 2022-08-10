Parkland breaks ground on new office building in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Atlanta-based real estate company Parkland Communities has broken ground on its future Alpharetta office building at 363 Main Street.
The building will serve as the company’s headquarters for its residential development and investment business. The original building on the parcel was Thompson’s Grocery Store, which dated back to the 1950s.
“If only walls could talk, the stories and history this building would tell,” Parkland Communities President Jim Jacobi said. “The grocery store was the heart of the community in the 1950s, and we admire the provenance of the building and are very excited to move in around Thanksgiving.”
Parkland has developed more than 15 communities across Metro Atlanta, including Northfield at The Polo Fields. The company states that it focuses on the “missing middle market” of housing, helping those who want to live in the places they work but often cannot afford to.