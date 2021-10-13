Painted Horse Winery to expand in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Milton’s own Painted Horse Winery is expanding into neighboring Alpharetta and opening a tasting room/wine bar on Roswell Street.
The new PHW Alpharetta will occupy a 1,000-square-foot building and will provide patrons the full gamut of Painted Horse’s wine offerings.
Laura Jesseph, director of marketing, called the expansion a logical and exciting next step for Painted Horse Winery.
“It’s absolutely spiritually an extension of the farm without the horses,” Jesseph said with a laugh.
Local fans of the woman-owned Milton winery will now be able to sip its wide array of wine offerings in downtown Alpharetta while also enjoying live music and charcuterie.
“Inside, it is quaint and small, and we will have a bar and will do tastings, but there is also a nice, big lawn so that we can continue to have people sit out back, listen to the music and enjoy their afternoon or their evening,” Jesseph said.
Kathi Cook, director of Alpharetta Community Development, said that while the business’ permitting process is still in the early stages, she’s optimistic about what it could offer to residents.
“I think it just adds to the energy in the downtown,” Cook said. “From what I’ve seen from their business model, it’s fantastic. It’s a great addition to downtown.”
The farm winery had explored expansion for a while, Jesseph said, but those plans were accelerated in recent months when the City of Milton told the winery they could not continue operations in their existing tasting room which is located on the vineyard property.
Jesseph said the winery has submitted plans to the City of Milton for a new tasting room presence on the farm, but in the meantime it is operating entirely outside per the city’s request.
“So that created a bit of a sense of urgency for us to get this other tasting room open,” Jesseph said. “The City of Alpharetta and several of the business leaders there have been absolutely fantastic to work with and helped navigate the challenge. And the reality is, for a tasting room expansion, Alpharetta was always on the list because the downtown area is so vibrant, so that it makes a lot of business sense for us.”
The winery’s next step is making changes to the structure on 54 Roswell Street — which Painted Horse employees have nicknamed “The Little White House” — so that it complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. This will include adding a sprinkler system and an ADA-compliant bathroom.
If the permitting and modification processes go to-plan, Jesseph said, PHW Alpharetta could open before the end of the year.
