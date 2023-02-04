Organization for aging parents offers Atlanta programs

ATLANTA, Ga. — Adult Children of Aging Parents, known as ACAP, has established a Metro Atlanta chapter of the educational nonprofit aimed at educating adult children about how best to care for their aging parents.
The Metro Atlanta chapter will be led by 16 professionals from different services areas that impact senior citizens. Professionals will hold community programs starting Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. at Town Square Sandy Springs Adult Day Care on Dunwoody Place.
“One in six Americans are caregivers for someone over the age of 50,” Atlanta chapter coordinator Mary Remmes said. “Most adult children don’t think about caring for an aging parent until there’s a crisis and they’re called on to manage someone else’s needs.”
Programs will be held in-person and virtually on the second Wednesday of every month, with a focus on teaching strategies, insights and skills to the adult children who care for their elderly parents.
Adult Children of Aging Parents was established in 2012 in North Carolina. The Atlanta chapter will mark the organization’s expansion to a third state, along with its chapters in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.