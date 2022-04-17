On-demand lawn care service GreenPal launches in north metro

NORTH METRO ATLANTA — If you don’t feel like mowing your lawn this week, residents in Alpharettta and Roswell have a new way out.
On-demand lawn care app GreenPal, first launched in Nashville, Tennessee, has expanded its service in North Fulton County. The service has been available in Johns Creek and Cumming since last year.
The app connects homeowners with local, pre-vetted lawn care professionals who can bid on work.
Landscapers bid on the properties based on Google Street View and aerial images. Homeowners can also input special details about their lawns and choose vendors based on ratings and reviews.
After the work is completed, the landscaper will send the homeowner a time stamped photo of the finished work. The homeowner can then pay through the app and set up future appointments.
Co-founder Gene Caballero compared the on-demand nature of GreenPal to ride share services like Uber and Lyft, which he became familiar with while working for Dell Technologies. He said the idea for the app first came about in 2012, and it launched in Nashville in 2015. Since then, the service has grown into more than 250 markets.
Caballero said the app’s basic lawn service consists of a “mow, edge and blow,” but homeowners can then work with their paired service on other projects. He said people have used the app to coordinate services like fence building, gutter replacement, shrub pruning and tree limb removal. He said the service also helps lawn care businesses market those extra services.
“Anything landscaping-related can be done through GreenPal,” Caballero said.
GreenPal is available throughout areas of north Metro Atlanta, like Alpharetta, Roswell, Johns Creek, Cumming, Woodstock and Suwanee.
Alpharetta residents can view local partnered lawn services and reviews at yourgreenpal.com/ga/alpharetta-lawn-care. Roswell residents can do the same at yourgreenpal.com/ga/roswell-lawn-care.