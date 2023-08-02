North Fulton CID offers funding to make streetscape upgrades

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta is weighing an offer to have some its bus shelters refurbished for free and help in connecting Dryden Road to North Point Parkway.
The pitch comes from the North Fulton Community Improvement District.
The North Fulton CID is a self-taxing business district dedicated to community, transit and road improvements between Mansell and McGinnis Ferry roads. Commercial property owners within the district pay a special tax to contribute to the projects.
The business collective is now offering a MARTA bus shelter program that grants members a $40,000 landscape and aesthetic reimbursement for renovating existing bus stops and enhancing the design of future stops.
The CID has already funded three bus stops, and Alpharetta, one of its three partner cities, built two in 2022.
To qualify for the bus stop reimbursement, properties must be within public right-of-way, within the CID boundaries and be current on property taxes; and shelters must be a current or future MARTA bus stop and cannot display advertising.
The community improvement group also approved funding in June for the design of a Dryden Road extension and culvert repair. The extension would connect Dryden Road from Edison Drive to North Point Parkway south of Windward Parkway.
The CID is seeking engineering firms to send qualifications for the project through Aug. 3.
In April, North Fulton CID board members and Alpharetta city officials formally opened the similar Davis Drive extension, which connects the road to Westside Parkway.