ROSWELL, Ga. — The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce has launched a Mentor Match Program geared to pair its NextGen Connects young professionals with high-level professionals from a range of commercial, nonprofit and government backgrounds.
Under the Mentor Match Program, professional mentors will team with young professionals by advising and offering a firsthand look at business operations in the area.
“I am thrilled to be part of the inaugural NextGen Connects Mentor Match program,” said Jon-Paul Croom, president, Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. “The GNFCC has long served as the premier catalyst for connecting leaders in North Fulton. I appreciate the opportunity to mentor an emerging leader and help make those connections that will serve our community in the future.”
The Grater North Fulton Chamber has retooled operations since the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic.
As soon as fears prompted businesses to close their doors, the chamber assembled a series of business workshops online free to members and non-members. The topics were timely, dealing with topics like financing, securing Payroll Protection Program assistance and how to promote consumer confidence. One event featured a town hall with all five mayors from major North Fulton cities.
The Chamber also teamed with economic development heads from four cities to survey local businesses about conditions, layoffs and sentiment. It also formed its own Economic Recovery Task Force made up of public and private leaders from throughout North Fulton.
This year’s Mentor Match Program connects 13 pairings announced in March 18 at the Chairman’s Circle and Next Gen Connects event at Phase Events Center.
The match pairings include:
- James Connelly, concierge physical therapist/ owner, Results Rehab
John Herbert, managing partner, Herbert Legal Group, LLC
- Chris DiCarlo, benefits consultant, Snellings Walters Insurance Agency
Greg Garmon, senior VP Media & Entertainment, Diversified
- Ivanna Evans, bookkeeper, LogicSpeak
Cheryl Blazej, managing partner, Blazej Accounting & Bookkeeping
- Sam Farmer, commercial real estate broker, DTSpade
Jon-Paul Croom, CEO, Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
- Andrew Garmon, training director, Chick-fil-A
Travis Turner, director, Business Development E-Commerce & Supply Chain, Hire Dynamics
- Ayanna Hawkins, marketing director, Phase Family Learning Center
Lisa McGuire, business growth advisor & marketing consultant, Lisa McGuire Co.
- Christopher Henderson, senior personal financial representative, LGE Community Credit Union
Harvey Snider, senior VP, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.
- Russ Kanner, assurance manager, Smith and Howard, PC
Brian Whelan, senior VP, Atlantic Capital Bank
- Tori Kerlin, communications coordinator, Greater North Fulton Chamber
Lisa Tilt, founder & CEO, Full Tilt Consulting
- Nicole Mazzucca, office & marketing director, Atlanta Divorce Law Group
Christy Cross, president & CEO, CoZzzy Comfy
- Victor Malheiros, owner, The American Pasta Factory
Luke Christian, CEO/ founder, Surcheros Franchising Corporation
- Tukker Penrod, outreach fundraising coordinator, The Younique Foundation
Geoff Smith, mortgage banker, Assurance Financial
- Stephen Weed, CEO, Georgia Office Interiors
Teddy Russell, CEO, Russell Landscape
