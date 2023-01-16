North Fulton chamber earns state certification

FULTON COUNTY, Ga.— The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce has been named a Georgia Certified Chamber by the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
GACCE, a professional society of Chamber of Commerce executives and staff in Georgia runs the certified chamber program as a peer review process of generally accepted standards for chambers of commerce throughout the state.
The standards include service intent and capacity, administration, organization, financial management, communications and advocacy.
Out of over 150 chambers in Georgia, about 50 have received the designation.
Two members of the Greater North Fulton Chamber accepted the award during a November 2022 conference.
The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit that serves Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park, Roswell and Sandy Springs includes more than 1,300 businesses, individuals, organizations and educational institutions.
The chamber focuses on economic development, business growth and “regional prosperity.”
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also gave the Greater North Fulton Chamber its highest honor, a five-star accreditation, for procedures, policies and community impact.