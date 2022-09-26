North Fulton Chamber announces Small Business Awards

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce has honored Christian Brothers Automotive as its 2022 Small Business of Excellence.
Christian Brother Automotive and other award finalists were honored for their entrepreneurial spirit, dedication, hard work and sound business practices at the WellStar Chamber Small Business of Excellence Awards Luncheon in August.
“Recognizing the North Fulton Small Business of the Year and our Small Businesses of Excellence is one of the most important things we do as a chamber,” GNFCC CEO Kali Boatright said. “More than 70 percent of our members are small businesses who employ our residents, drive our economy and work diligently to succeed every day.”
Each year applications are submitted for review by the Awards Committee and the finalist are selected.
Christian Brothers Automotive was first opened by Tom Burgess in 2015 after 23 years of service in the Air Force, Burgess opened his most recent location in 2021.
“The guiding principles in their work are to ‘Love Your Neighbor as Yourself’ for all customers to experience the ‘Nice Difference,’ and for Christian Brothers Automotive be their auto service partner for life,” Chamber officials said.
Finalists for the award included Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant, Milton’s Cuisine and Cocktails, Rocket IT and Trinity Life at Home.