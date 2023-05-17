 Skip to main content
New Business Spotlight

No Longer Bound Thrift Store

No Longer Bound

Business: No Longer Bound Thrift Store

Owners: Ben Tison, executive director; Bethany Monroe, director of Thrift Operations

Description: No Longer Bound Thrift Stores sell donations from the community including furniture, electronics, clothing, accessories and more. Customers can shop and donate at the store and know they are saving lives by funding the nonprofit addiction treatment program.

Opened: Jan. 14, 2023

Address: 6000 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek

Phone: 470-839-8838

Website: nolongerbound.com