Business: No Longer Bound Thrift Store
Owners: Ben Tison, executive director; Bethany Monroe, director of Thrift Operations
Description: No Longer Bound Thrift Stores sell donations from the community including furniture, electronics, clothing, accessories and more. Customers can shop and donate at the store and know they are saving lives by funding the nonprofit addiction treatment program.
Opened: Jan. 14, 2023
Address: 6000 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek
Phone: 470-839-8838
Website: nolongerbound.com