Elisa Bobbitt, Au.D. | Newtown Hearing Center
New Business Spotlight

Newtown Hearing Center

Business: Newtown Hearing Center

Owners: Elisa Bobbitt, Au.D.

Description: Better hearing leads to better living.  Newtown Hearing Center’s compassionate and expert team will take the time to truly understand you — not just your hearing. Personalized audiological services include hearing evaluations, hearing technology, ear wax removal, tinnitus evaluations and treatment, custom ear protection, custom swim molds, broadcasting and musician in-ear monitors.  

Opened: March 1, 2023

Address: 3005 Old Alabama Rd., Suite 400 Johns Creek, GA 30022

Phone: 470-294-2116

Website: www.newtownhearing.com