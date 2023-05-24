Business: Newtown Hearing Center
Owners: Elisa Bobbitt, Au.D.
Description: Better hearing leads to better living. Newtown Hearing Center’s compassionate and expert team will take the time to truly understand you — not just your hearing. Personalized audiological services include hearing evaluations, hearing technology, ear wax removal, tinnitus evaluations and treatment, custom ear protection, custom swim molds, broadcasting and musician in-ear monitors.
Opened: March 1, 2023
Address: 3005 Old Alabama Rd., Suite 400 Johns Creek, GA 30022
Phone: 470-294-2116
Website: www.newtownhearing.com