News company joins suit against Facebook, Google

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Some North Georgia newspaper companies have filed antitrust lawsuits against tech giants Google and Facebook, alleging that their “anticompetitive and monopolistic practices” have caused major harm to news outlets’ ability to survive.
Alpharetta-based Appen Media Group filed suit Aug. 3, citing statistics that newspaper advertising revenue has fallen by more than 50 percent since 2006, and nearly 20 percent of newspapers have closed over the past 15 years.
“Everyone knows that Facebook and Google operate an illegal monopoly over digital advertising,” Appen Media Group Publisher Hans Appen said. “We are proud to join dozens of other newspapers across the country in an effort to correct this injustice and even the playing field.”
Appen Media Group owns the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, Milton Herald, Johns Creek Herald, Forsyth Herald, Dunwoody Crier and Sandy Springs Crier. The lawsuit alleges that news outlets’ loss of revenue across the country was “directly caused” by Google and Facebook’s practices and that the harm was intentional.
The complaint opens with a quote from Thomas Jefferson: “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
The suit references “Jedi Blue,” the codename of a 2018 agreement between Google and Facebook that the two companies kept under wraps. The deal provided that Google would give Facebook preferential advertising rates. In 2020, several states’ attorneys general filed antitrust lawsuits against Google as a response to the deal.
The lawsuit alleges both companies violated the Sherman Anti-trust Act, an 1890 federal law that outlawed monopolistic practices in an effort to promote free trade and competition.
Nearly identical lawsuits were filed in the preceding months by the Marietta-based Times Journal and its subsidiaries Neighbor Newspapers and Rome News Media.
Georgia’s newspapers are not alone in their campaign. Appen’s lawsuit is slated to be transferred to the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York, consolidated with pending antitrust cases against Google and Facebook from at least 15 states and U.S. territories, including Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.