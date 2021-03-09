JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — While the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in over 100,000 businesses nationwide shutting down permanently, Johns Creek is still becoming home for new businesses.
While they enjoyed owning a successful Atlanta hair salon for some time, John and Rhonda Wilkens moved their International Style Bar to Johns Creek after COVID-19 had a negative impact on their business.
Previously, their Peachtree Street location saw many travelers from nearby hotels, but with COVID putting a strain on travel, business dwindled. The Wilkens had a friend suggest Johns Creek as a new home for the salon. On Feb. 10 the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the salon to the city.
The new location is 10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 102. For the month of March, in honor of Women’s History Month, International Style Bar is currently offering 50 percent off a $100 service to women.
Johns Creek is also home to a new World Of Beverage location which opened its doors on March 3 at 10305 Medlock Bridge Road, near the intersection of Wilson and Medlock Bridge roads.
The Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce also hosted a grand opening for TS Braid Styles, a braid shop located at 11130 State Bridge Road, on March 10.
While the city is seeing some business growth, it has not been easy for all businesses during this time.
Since receiving approximately $3 million in CARES act funding through Fulton County in October, the City of Johns Creek has been working to aid local businesses with grants to offset their loss of revenue caused by the pandemic. City officials decided at a Nov. 16 meeting to allocate $2.7 million of its award to help struggling businesses, while the other $300,000 would go to non-profits to aid the vulnerable population.
As of the beginning of March, the city has assisted 472 businesses by providing $5,000 grants and is evaluating five additional businesses for their qualifications. This leaves $315,000 of the funds designated to assist struggling businesses.
City Council members have been reaching out to business owners to encourage them to apply for the program and receive a grant.
The city also reminds local businesses that they have until March 31 to renew their business tax certificates.
