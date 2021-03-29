Name: Village Park Alpharetta - Expansion
Owner(s): Village Park Alpharetta
Business description: Village Park Alpharetta is a vibrant resort-style senior living community reflective of Alpharetta’s surrounding upscale shopping, dining and entertainment venues.
Opened: Expansion opened March 2021
Address: 12300 Morris Road, Alpharetta 30005
Phone: 678-740-3499
Web Address: villageparkseniorliving.com/commmunity/alpharetta
