New Business Spotlight: The Market Place at North Point

Name: The Market Place at North Point
Owners: Lisa Williams and Gregory Patterson
Description: The Market Place at North Point is an 8,000-square-foot store in North Point Mall dedicated to providing opportunities to Georgia small business owners and entrepreneurs to sell their products, merchandise and services. Additionally, we offer fun and exciting events e.g., arts and crafts, soap making, and small event opportunities. The Market Place at North Point is more than a store; we are a destination shop for all mall shoppers.
Opened: May 2023
Phone: 770-595-8086
Address: 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta, GA
Website: Instagram @The_Market_Place_GA