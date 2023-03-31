 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Business Spotlight: Lavish Rejuvenations

Lavish Rejuvenations

Lavish Rejuvenations

Business Name: Lavish Rejuvenations 

Owner: Theressa Thomas

Description: Lavish Rejuvenations is a medical spa that offers a wide range of skin rejuvenation treatments, hair restoration solutions, and supplements. We specialize in using the latest and most effective techniques, including PRP (platelet-rich plasma) therapy, microneedling, neurotoxins, fillers, Kybella, LaserCap, and more.

Opened: February 2023

Phone: (864) 237-5328

Address: 5755 North Point Parkway, Suite 252, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Website: lavishrejuvenations.com