New Business Spotlight: Hawkers Asian Street Food

Name: Hawkers Asian Street Food
Founders: Allen Lo, Kaleb Harrell, Wayne Yung and Kin Ho
Description: We serve dishes often found at “hawkers” or Asian street food stalls, like Seoul hot chicken and pork belly bao, wonton soup and curry laksa ramen, spicy Dan Dan noodles, and wings that come with a choice of four sauces: sweet Thai chili; Hainanese; honey sriracha; or spring onion ginger.
Opened: April 2023
Phone: 678-985-5955
Address: 1230 Ashford Crossing 300 b; Atlanta, GA 30346
Website: https://eathawkers.com/