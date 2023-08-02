 Skip to main content
New Business Spotlight: Hawkers Asian Street Food

Hawkers

Name: Hawkers Asian Street Food

Founders: Allen Lo, Kaleb Harrell, Wayne Yung and Kin Ho

Description: We serve dishes often found at “hawkers” or Asian street food stalls, like Seoul hot chicken and pork belly bao, wonton soup and curry laksa ramen, spicy Dan Dan noodles, and wings that come with a choice of four sauces: sweet Thai chili; Hainanese; honey sriracha; or spring onion ginger.

Opened: April 2023

Phone: 678-985-5955

Address: 1230 Ashford Crossing 300 b; Atlanta, GA 30346

Website: https://eathawkers.com/