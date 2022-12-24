New Business Spotlight: Brown Bag Seafood

Business Name: Brown Bag Seafood
Name Of Owners: Donna Lee
Business Description: Bringing seafood to the masses - with a dash of creativity, a whole lot of love, a squeeze of lemon, and not an ounce of pretentiousness. Your food is coming in a brown bag, and we're pretty sure there's no better way to enjoy it. Delicious. Friendly. Responsible.
Month Opened: June 2022
Phone: (678) 336-9522
Address: 123 Perimeter Center W. Ashford Lane (Perimeter Center W. & Olde Perimeter) Atlanta, GA 30346
Website: https://www.brownbagseafood.com/