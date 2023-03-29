 Skip to main content
New Business Spotlight: Bloom Holistic Dentistry

Name: Bloom Holistic Dentistry

Owners: Dr. Zahra Punjani

Description: At Bloom Holistic Dentistry, we provide high quality, personalized and comprehensive dental care for adults and children in a comfortable and friendly environment. As a holistic or integrative dental office, we evaluate and treat the entirety of the mouth’s structures and functions as it relates to overall health and wellbeing. 

Opened: November 2022

Phone: (770) 396-1188

Address: 200 Ashford Center North; Ste. 330; Dunwoody, GA 30338

Website: bloomholisticdentistry.com