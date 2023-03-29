New Business Spotlight: Bloom Holistic Dentistry

Name: Bloom Holistic Dentistry
Owners: Dr. Zahra Punjani
Description: At Bloom Holistic Dentistry, we provide high quality, personalized and comprehensive dental care for adults and children in a comfortable and friendly environment. As a holistic or integrative dental office, we evaluate and treat the entirety of the mouth’s structures and functions as it relates to overall health and wellbeing.
Opened: November 2022
Phone: (770) 396-1188
Address: 200 Ashford Center North; Ste. 330; Dunwoody, GA 30338
Website: bloomholisticdentistry.com