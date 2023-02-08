 Skip to main content
New Business Spotlight: Ardent Loans

Ardent Loans
PROVIDED

Name: Ardent Loans  

Founder: Max Kallos

Description: Ardent Loans is founded and operated by a family with over 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry. The company offers a wide range of mortgage options, including conventional, FHA, VA, and Jumbo loans. They also have access to a network of lenders, which allows them to find the best rates and terms for their clients.

Opened: January 2023

Phone: 404-277-5884

Address: 8000 Avalon Boulevard Suite 100 in Alpharetta, GA 30009

Website: www.ardentloans.com