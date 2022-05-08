Mother-son business brings health-focused dog care to Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Oftentimes, a mother is more than just a mother. She’s a teacher, a caretaker, and sometimes, a business partner.

At least, that’s the case for Andrea and Bill Gray, the mother-son team who co-own dog grooming business Scenthound in Dunwoody.

The Grays say Scenthound is more than just a place to get your dog groomed; it’s a place to ensure your dog lives a long, happy, healthy life. Scenthound’s care focuses on a dog’s skin, coat, ears, nails and teeth, critical areas for their health. The business offers a monthly membership, which Bill Gray said reminds owners to keep their dog’s care current.

“The membership is designed to remind them to bring their dog every month to get hygienic treatment on those five areas,” Bill Gray said. “We know if we do that every month, they will be more hygienic, we’ll be able to spot more issues that could be affecting them from a health standpoint so that the dog parent can go and talk to their vet.”

Bill Gray said Scenthound’s focus on health sets it apart from other dog grooming businesses. He said Scenthound doesn’t offer certain services other groomers offer, such as boarding, because it’s healthier for dogs to be with their families than in a kennel. It also focuses on functional grooming, rather than stylistic grooming.

The Grays don’t own the Scenthound brand, but own franchises in Dunwoody, Buckhead and Tucker. Despite their first location in Dunwoody opening just last year, they’re also committed to opening 20 more locations across DeKalb and Fulton counties over the next eight years.

In addition to their commitment to dog wellness, the Grays say they want to promote employee development, and growing their business will help them achieve that.

“There’s a lot of young people out there who are looking for a trade, who are looking to grow and deliver their potential,” Bill Gray said. “Sometimes the job opportunities out there don’t give them a lot of foundational training and a craft that they could one day use to create their own business, to become managers and leaders.”

Bill Gray said the partnership began because he was looking to start a family business while giving back to the community. He said they wanted to build a business for themselves and for their family to join.

Before getting involved with Scenthound, Bill Gray was a brand marketer and had worked with Nestle, Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola. Andrea Gray has a background in human resources and employee training. Bill Gray said his mother’s experience helps him bring a fresh perspective to business issues.

The Grays said being business partners along with family members creates some unique situations, but the duo certainly enjoy working together. Even before becoming business partners, the two spoke every day.

Andrea Gray currently lives in Florida but still speaks with her son daily about both business and family matters. Bill Gray joked about having to learn to switch between work conversations and personal conversations.

“We don’t ever have to get into the situation where I’m pulling my rank as mom,” Andrea Gray said. “When we’re in a business relationship, that’s what it is. It’s a business relationship.”