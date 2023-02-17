Mortgage professionals open boutique brokerage

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A family with more than 20 years of mortgage industry experience has opened their own mortgaging company, Ardent Loans in Alpharetta.
The small, “boutique” mortgage broker offers various loans and has a lender network for clients to choose from. The company also offers refinancing options and assistance in the home-buying process.
“We are excited to bring our expertise and personalized service to the Alpharetta community,” Ardent Loans President Max Kallos said. “Our goal is to help our clients achieve their dream of home ownership, and we will work tirelessly to make that happen.”
The broker is available in person by appointment only at 8000 Avalon Blvd., Suite 100. For a free consultation, call 404-277-5884 or visit ardentloans.com.