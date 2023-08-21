Morgan Stanley announces plans to expand Alpharetta operations

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Morgan Stanley announced July 27 it is expanding its lease at The Edison Alpharetta, news Alpharetta officials are celebrating as a major economic victory for the city.
The 216,000-square-foot office complex just off Windward Parkway was built between 2018 and 2019. Morgan Stanley currently leases half of the facility, but with the expansion, its offices will fill the entire complex.
The Edison is owned by Invesco Real Estate, and the transaction was managed by Stream Realty Partners.
“In a year marked by subleases, downsizing tenants and sluggish commercial real estate activity, we are thrilled to announce this monumental lease transaction that is one of the largest in the Atlanta market thus far in 2023,” Stream Realty Managing Director Bryan Heller said. “This is a major coup for Alpharetta.”
Project staff said the office is ideally located near Avalon and the Big Creek Greenway, a sentiment shared by Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin and Economic Development Manager Lance Morsell.
Morsell said the Windward corridor is an economic powerhouse for the city, and the business district houses eight of the city’s top-10 employers.
“The opportunity came about for [Morgan Stanley] to secure an additional lease in that area,” Morsell said. “They moved on it quickly, and made it clear to us that Alpharetta was a long-term investment that they wanted to continue to grow.”
Gilvin said talks on the expansion began around 2021 when many businesses were reassessing real estate investments and flexibility in the workplace after the COVID-19 pandemic.
He attributed the city’s investments in quality of life and transportation projects, such as the Ga. 400 Express Lanes, the Alpha Loop and mixed-use development on Haynes Bridge Road, to Morgan Stanley’s decision to expand in Alpharetta.
“The private sector is what has created the Alpharetta you see today,” Gilvin said. “It takes great elected leadership. It takes great team management with employees of the City of Alpharetta, but the city didn't build Avalon. And the city didn't build City Center.”
Because the project is still in its early stages, Morsell said there are no projections on how many the Morgan Stanley location will employ after the expansion. But, based on businesses of similar sizes, he estimated payroll to be somewhere in the hundreds.
“We don't really have an exact number, but we do know that they did hire a lot during the pandemic, which was also another impressive feat, given the market forces that shifted over the past three years,” he said.
Morsell said office space in Alpharetta has a vacancy average of roughly 18 percent.
But, he said locations like The Edison with amenities that allow employees to interact with parks and retail, are proving more successful in securing tenants.
“If you think about areas within Alpharetta and [the] North Fulton region, any office space that’s in the downtown area is actually doing quite well,” he said. “Same with Avalon, and Avalon's kind of given a bit of a halo effect, where even some of the office that exists on the other side of Old Milton Parkway is doing quite well just because of its close proximity to Avalon. You’re really starting to see amenitized, creative office space be what’s winning the day.”