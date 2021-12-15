Metro Atlanta governments respond to smoke & vape businesses

METRO ATLANTA, Ga. — Since their introduction to the United States in 2006, e-cigarettes have proven to be a major industry.
For years, new smoke and vape businesses have cropped up around Metro Atlanta, but recently, restrictions have curtailed growth through licensing, permits and zoning ordinances.
Mechanisms for dealing with these businesses vary from city to city and county to county.
In Milton, vape shops — defined as an establishment where more than 25% of aggregate retail sales are in vape products — are prohibited in all zoning districts. Vape shops joined the list of objectionable uses in the Milton zoning code which includes fortune telling establishments, massage parlors, pool halls and escort services, among others.
Earlier this year, the City Council went a step further and banned the sale of vape products in liquor-selling establishments.
While neighboring Alpharetta still maintains limitations on smoke and vape style businesses, they have not banned the enterprises outright.
There are currently six smoke/vape shops in Alpharetta. Aside from businesses which have been grandfathered in, all new smoke/vape businesses are limited to light industrial zoning districts or are required to get conditional use permits which are subject to Planning Commission approval.
Alpharetta defines these businesses as entities “dedicated to the display, sale, distribution, delivery, offering, furnishing or marketing of tobacco, tobacco products or instruments, vape products or any combination thereof.”
The city also instituted distance requirements, not allowing the businesses to be closer than 2000 feet to a “school, religious institution, government building, park, residential dwelling or each other.”
Before updating their zoning requirements, city staff researched best practices.
“Anytime we make changes to our code or if we’re adding in new use categories like this, we certainly do our research,” said Michael Woodman, Alpharetta senior planner. “We look at our surrounding jurisdictions, other jurisdictions… We certainly look at all resources out there and consider them before we bring recommendations to the city.”
Forsyth County employs permits
In Forsyth County, every new proposed smoke or vape business must receive a conditional use permit — regardless of the zoning district — meaning each proposal must be approved by both the Planning Commission and County Commission. The process takes a minimum of three months to complete, Business License Manager Amy Konrath said.
Like Alpharetta, the county’s zoning code also sets a distance requirement, not allowing the sale of “alternative nicotine products” within 200 yards of any educational facility.
Forsyth has also created specific business permits for vapor/e-cigarette businesses as well as those businesses attempting to sell “non-traditional tobacco paraphernalia” which includes items such as bongs. Non-traditional tobacco paraphernalia permits can range in costs based on the type of devices sold but can cost a minimum of $2,000 to a maximum of $3,000, not including application fees.
“Nobody since that change has come in for a vape shop,” Konrath said.
While Forsyth County defines vapor/e-cigarette businesses as entities whose aggregate retail sales are at least 50% comprised of alternate nicotine products, vape juice or both, Johns Creek lacks a definition for the shops altogether.
Council restrictions backfire
On Aug. 30 the Johns Creek City Council voted to enact a six-month moratorium on accepting and processing new smoke and vape shop business tax certificates and building permit applications in response to an influx of such businesses to the area.
Johns Creek is currently home to 10 smoke and vape shops. In his presentation to the City Council Aug. 30, Community Development Director Ben Song reported that the city had received seven inquiries for new shops just in August. All seven were denied.
Prior to the moratorium, the only action the city had taken to curb vape shops was a 2019 zoning ordinance which backfired.
Song’s report to council members stated that the three-year-old ordinance — which limited a business’ vape and vape-related products to only be sold on 25% of their floor space — encouraged new businesses to branch out to vape and smoke shops.
“Additionally,” the report continued, “many of these businesses also include a lounge area in the store to further promote the use of vape products.”
Since the council approved the ban on permits, city staff has been developing a long-term plan to further curb new smoke and vape businesses before the moratorium expires at the end of February, Song said.
Staff has been studying surrounding municipalities’ regulations and weighing feasibility of different methods for implementation in Johns Creek.
Song said that based on their research staff will submit a proposal of changes to land use and zoning ordinances to the Planning Commission in early February, hoping to get the proposal through the City Council by their scheduled meeting Feb. 28.
None of the municipalities included in this report have placed outright limitations on the sale of smoke or vape products within their boundaries. Products are still available at businesses like grocery and convenience stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.