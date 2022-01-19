Marietta news companies sue Facebook, Google

MARIETTA, Ga. — Some North Georgia newspaper companies have filed antitrust lawsuits against tech giants Google and Facebook, alleging that their “anticompetitive and monopolistic practices” have caused major harm to news outlets’ ability to survive.
Marietta-based Times Journal filed suit on Nov. 12, citing statistics that newspaper advertising revenue has fallen by more than 50% since 2006, and nearly 20% of newspapers have closed over the past 15 years.
Times Journal owns the Marietta Daily Journal, Cherokee Tribune & Ledger News and the Morgan County Citizen. The lawsuit alleges that news outlets’ loss of revenue across the country was “directly caused” by Google and Facebook’s practices and that the harm was intentional.
The complaint opens with a quote from Thomas Jefferson: “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
The suit references “Jedi Blue,” the codename of a 2018 agreement between Google and Facebook that the two companies kept under wraps. The deal provided that Google would give Facebook preferential advertising rates. In 2020, several states’ attorneys general filed antitrust lawsuits against Google as a response to the deal.
The lawsuit alleges both companies violated the Sherman Anti-trust Act, an 1890 federal law that outlawed monopolistic practices in an effort to promote free trade and competition.
Nearly identical lawsuits were filed in the preceding days by Neighbor Newspapers and Rome News Media, though these companies fall under the Times Journal umbrella.
Georgia’s newspapers are not alone in their campaign. The lawsuits were transferred in December to the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York to be consolidated with pending antitrust cases against Google and Facebook from at least 15 states and U.S. territories, including Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.
