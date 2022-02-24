Local breweries tap in for Georgia Beer Day

ROSWELL, Ga. — All beer lovers, from amateurs to connoisseurs, are invited to raise a pint to support local, independent craft brewers on Georgia Beer Day, Saturday, March 5.

The annual celebration, organized by the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild, highlights the state’s craft beer industry. This year, 70 breweries are participating, including several from North Fulton and Forsyth County.

A limited edition collector’s pint glass with the theme, “From the Blue Ridge Mountains to Driftwood Beach,” will be sold, and every $1 from the sale will go toward the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild to further the common interests of its members and Georgia’s licensed brewing industry.

NoFo Brew Co. and Distillery in Cumming reported that last year it sold out of glasses in 18 minutes.

Other local breweries participating in the celebration this year are Cherry Street Brewing in Alpharetta, Six Bridges Brewing in Johns Creek, From the Earth Brewing Company and Gate City Brewing Company in Roswell, Pontoon Brewing Company in Sandy Springs, Reformation Brewery in Canton and Woodstock, Anderby Brewing and Kettlerock Brewing in Peachtree Corners and Left Nut Brewing Co. in Gainesville.

Many of the participating breweries will also offer specific programming, specials and promotions. Six Bridges Brewing will host a market featuring local artists as well as Chef Taylor Neary from Restaurant Holmes on the flat top. From the Earth Brewing Company will have a free show with the all-star band the Banana Spliffs.

Additionally, Pontoon Brewing Company will have Mascogo Tacos on hand and its very own Tristan Brown will be performing live music in the evening. Lastly, Left Nut Brewing Co. will host a United Way 5K Run, Burger 21 Food Truck and live music by Fukushima Tuna.

For more information, visit each participating brewery’s website and social media pages.