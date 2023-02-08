LNB Candles brings Alpharetta clean, safe scent alternatives

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Entering LNB Candles, visitors are greeted by a small, white chihuahua named Johnny Depp and a modern entryway, featuring floral backdrops and neon lighting one might find on a chic Instagram page.
LNB owner Michelle Walters says she offers something other major fragrance retailers do not: safe and clean scents with simple ingredients.
“It was not ever intended to actually be a full-time business, and it ended up turning out to be one, which is kind of cool,” Walters said.
A self-proclaimed “type A personality,” Walters said her business, located at 6778 Jamestown Drive in Alpharetta, relaxes her and helps her feel her own sense of Zen.
“I want you to feel like you walked into a place that's here for you, that's personalized for you,” Walters said. “So, if you have questions about anything, if you have concerns about anything, if you want to know, can I customize something. Like, I can do things more so than a big box retailer can do, and I want to do those things for you.”
Business background
Walters started making candles 10 years ago. Her daughter loved burning candles, Walters said, but after being diagnosed with a health condition, her daughter developed headaches, sleeplessness and cystic acne from the candles.
Some candles, Walters said, contain chemicals that make the scents harmful when inhaled. A study conducted by the South Carolina State University from 2006 to 2010 showed that candles made with paraffin, a wax made from petroleum, release dangerous chemicals that are “health hazards and could cause various diseases.”
The study also states that candles with bases made from soybean, the base that Walters uses at LNB, do not release similar pollutants.
“So, I made some candles, and then her friends came over to the house, and they're like, ‘Mrs. Walters, could you make us a candle for our room?’” Walters said. “And then it turned into making candles for their parents that had businesses, and then making them for parties and events and weddings, and then just happened to walk by a location that had a for-lease sign and signed up and opened up the store.”
Walters has grown beyond candles, now selling car fresheners, room sprays and diffusers. She said LNB will experiment with body sprays and body lotions.
LNB Candles has already branched out into various retailers, including Walmart and Amazon.
“I got to the point now where I started off with a very small candle-making process, and now I've gotten to the point where I’m having a very large candle-making process, melting wax for me every single day,” Walters said. “So it's pretty cool.”
Walters said being environmentally-conscious is an important part of her business.
“That's one thing I like about the products that I use, like a lot of times people bring the candles and are like, ‘Hey, can I refill them?’” Walters said. “And I'm like, ‘Yeah, absolutely, come to the shop.’ Instead of throwing a candle container away, you can refill it again, and you can even choose a different scent to go in it.”
LNB’s products are also pet-friendly and non-toxic, she said. Her room sprays, unlike oil-based air fresheners, do not stain walls.
Setting up shop
Walters opened her shop last year. Part of choosing what products to make and sell depends on a customer’s scent preferences.
“Usually, I go in, and I’ll bring them three types of scents,” Walters said. “So, I'll bring them something that's maybe like a floral, something that's like a herb-type of scent and something else that's a musk.”
Walters said candles are a very personalized item, and part of expanding on a scent line is deciding what customers most like.
Candles like the “Great Gatsby,” are inspired by personal anecdote. Walters said the scent reminds her of her grandfather, who smelled like aftershave when she hugged him.
Walters said the number of products for a particular scent she keeps in stock depends on demand and whether the scent is part of a limited holiday collection.
Whether it’s out of stock or a request for something new, however, Walters said she accepts custom scent orders to find a customer’s perfect product.
Customers will see the LNB logo displayed behind the front counter and a holiday display table when they enter. Down the hall and to the right is the showroom, which Walters said she likes decorating for holidays. Heart pillows, the word “love” and a giant pink Teddy bear Walters stuffed herself get customers into the Valentine’s Day spirit.
Next up
This year, Walters said LNB is going through the trademark process, which would allow her to expand the business’s wholesale contracts.
“I would love to just keep expanding it into stores and into more boutiques and expand our line also on Amazon,” Walters said. “We have candles on Amazon, which have sold really, really well, but I was waiting for the trademark protection to come in before we continue to expand the line, just so we're able to protect it.”
LNB makes stops at the Halcyon Farmers Market, the Vickery Village Farmers Market, the North Main Street Market at Alpharetta and the Milton Farmers Market.
The shop is open weekdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m.
“I love what I do, and I know it's going into someone's home, so I want them to love it when they get it and to enjoy the product,” Walters said.