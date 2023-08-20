Lewis Walker to be recognized at financial planning convention

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Appen Media columnist Lewis J. Walker will be honored as a pioneer in the profession of financial planning at the 2023 Financial Planning Association convention Sept. 27-29 in Phoenix, Ariz.
The Financial Planning Association is the largest membership organization in America representing financial planners, with a primary focus on supporting Certified Financial Planners. FPA will celebrate the 50th anniversary of birth of the profession based on the graduation of the first group of CFP practitioners in 1973. Financial planning, now often called “financial life planning,” is an established profession across the globe.
Walker, MBA, CFP®, CEPA®, graduated with the third class from the College for Financial Planning in 1975. He was the 171st CFP designee in the world when “financial planning” was a concept in search of definition. As an early graduate of the college, Walker is being saluted as a “pioneer of the profession” at the convention in Phoenix.
In 1980, Walker, who lives in Johns Creek, joined the Board of Directors of the Institute for Certified Financial Planners (ICFP), serving as national president from 1986-1987, and chairman from 1987-1988. The ICFP was a forerunner of today’s Financial Planning Association. He established an independent financial planning firm in Atlanta in 1976. After 40 years of practice, he sold the firm in 2016, merging Walker Capital Management, Inc., with Keen Insight Group, to form Capital Insight Group, a multi-advisor ensemble practice based in Peachtree Corners. Walker continues to serve as a senior advisor with Capital Insight Group.
He was a frequent contributor to the Journal of Financial Planning, including authorship of the long running “Future Trends” column. For years, Walker has been a weekly columnist for the Dunwoody Crier newspaper, and his column is now carried in five other Appen newspapers in Alpharetta, Roswell, Johns Creek, Milton, Sandy Springs and Forsyth County.
He is the recipient of the 2004 Managed Account Pioneer Award from the Money Management Institute for his work in the development of separate account money management resources as an adjunct to tax-efficient asset management. He was a first recipient of the FPA of Georgia HONORS award in 2002 and is the 2011 P. Kemp Fain, Jr., award honoree presented by the FPA.
Walker holds a B.S. degree in international transportation from the School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University, Washington, D.C., and an MBA in marketing from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois. A former U.S. Air Force officer, he is a Vietnam veteran, having served in country 1963-1964. Travel is his passion, and he has roamed all seven of earth’s diverse continents, including Antarctica and Arctic regions, living the dream to “worry less and wander more.”