Lemonade stand a sweet hit at Alpharetta Farmers Market

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Cooper Garrison-Brook, a 12-year-old Johns Creek student, began selling lemonade to raise money for a new computer. Now, he has dedicated the weekly stand to helping those in need.
In May 2021, Cooper said he slipped while exiting the school bus and dropped his laptop, which broke on the pavement. Cooper, who was 10 years old, sought an enterprising way to earn money for a replacement.
That summer, he and his parents opened the first Lemonade with a Purpose booth at the Alpharetta Farmers Market.
His father Dan Brook is a partner in Bagel Boys Cafe, another local business. Dan said Bagel Boys owner John Lamb had provided the family some supplies for a test run at the market.
“Now it's become sort of a family thing where we all look forward to the time together on Saturday and doing it together,” Dan said.
While the lemonade stand began as a way for Cooper to earn money, sales continued to grow. By the summer’s end, the family decided to make Lemonade with a Purpose a staple at the market.
“We have had lots of people tell us it’s the best lemonade they have ever had,” Cooper said.
The purpose
Staying true to its name, Lemonade with a Purpose donates more than a third of its profits to charity. Its current recipients are the Rainforest Awareness Rescue Education Center, Discovering My Purpose and Save the Children.
Cooper’s mother, Laura Garrison-Brook, is the president and CEO of Discovering My Purpose, a nonprofit that provides resources and programs for young people.
Ultimately, Laura said Cooper chose the three groups because he is passionate about them. While the family volunteers at the market to keep the booth running, she and Dan said Lemonade with a Purpose is Cooper’s idea, from concept to execution.
“This is a big endeavor for our family,” she said. “And it's about helping Cooper connect to what lights him up, helping him connect to a sense of, ‘I have the ability to make a difference in the world,’ his own sense of agency.”
In its first year, the booth donated $1,555 to charity. To date, it has given more than $6,800. The booth’s cash tips sponsor Shihab, a boy in Bangladesh who is around Cooper’s age.
With the profits from the booth’s second year, Cooper and his family volunteered at the Rainforest Awareness Rescue Education Center in the Amazon rainforest in Peru for a week.
“I wanted to give back to the community,” Cooper said. “Obviously, everyone in the farmers market is what's fueling this business, so I felt wrong to just take for myself. I had to give back.”
The process
Much like the concept of Lemonade with a Purpose, the lemonade itself is also a product of Cooper’s mind. He said he spent weeks studying and testing recipes to find the perfect blend to sell at the market on Saturdays.
The process starts on Wednesday or Thursday, when Bermet, an exchange student from Kyrgyzstan whom Cooper considers his sister, makes a simple syrup base. Before, Cooper and his family would hand-squeeze the lemons, a process that takes between four and five hours.
The family has since invested in a commercial juicer, which expedites the process. They work through Friday to prepare the lemonade and watermelon puree. The juices are packed that evening and ready for the market in the morning.
At the farmers market booth, customers can choose from blueberry, mango, peach, pina colada, raspberry, strawberry and watermelon lemonade.
The booth also has weekly specials, like peach tea. Customers can add lemon, lime or grapefruit sparkling water or flavored popping pearls to their lemonade for $1 extra. Prices range from $5 to $7.
Cooper said the work is sometimes tiring, but he enjoys his seasonal business venture because it allows him to meet people and feel like he is a part of the community. On the side, he also works at a summer camp.
“I've just been having fun with it,” he said. “That's the whole goal, is having fun at this point.”
With two summers under his belt and a successful third in progress, Cooper has no plans to stop selling his lemonade. While he said he may try to expand one day, for now, he is content.
Cooper said he and his family are considering finding other families to sell his lemonade at other local markets. Until then, Lemonade with a Purpose can be found at the Alpharetta Farmers Market.
The market runs April through November from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays in downtown Alpharetta. The market will start at 9:30 a.m. in November.
“It's been a really good experience for our family to do this together and do something that gives back and at the same time, gives him a good experience,” Dan said.