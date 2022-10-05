Leadership Sandy Springs welcomes 34 new members

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Thirty-four new members began their nine-month community leadership development program with Leadership Sandy Springs with a retreat at Unicoi State Park in Helen, Georgia.
The retreat was held Sept. 22-24. Class members will now attend monthly program days and special events to educate them about Sandy Springs and the Greater Perimeter area, enhance leadership skills, deepen civic understanding and connect them with leaders across many sectors.
Executive Director Rosalyn Putnam said she’s proud to say that community doesn’t just happen, but that Leadership Sandy Springs helps create it.
“Since 1987, Leadership Sandy Springs has graduated nearly 1,000 alumni who make a positive impact in our community and region,” Putnam said. “They lead nonprofits, large and small businesses and organizations, serve on boards, city councils and commissions, and volunteer their time and talent to build a thriving, inclusive community.”
The foundation starts each year with the members selected to the new class. The Leadership Sandy Springs Class of 2023 includes:
• Lauri Barrett - Community volunteer
• Charnaye Bosley - Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital
• Sherry Collins - Community volunteer
• Cameron Darweesh - Community Assistance Center
• Michelle Day - Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta
• Gail Early Jokerst - Brightside Works LLC
• Jennifer Emery - City of Sandy Springs
• Maite Fuertes - Los Niños Primero
• Shanti Gangadharan - HealthStream
• Candice Giardino - Arrow Exterminators
• Sequoia Hanneman - Genpact
• Megan Harris - Nagem Management Group, Inc.
• Eric Hollinhead - Fulton County Schools
• Kacy Homans - HP, Inc.
• Imani Isaac - Sandy Springs Fire Department
• Scott Levy - Sandy Springs Police Department
• Rashida Liddell - DIRECTV, LLC.
• Ryan Love - Created With Love Events LLC
• Leslie Marie Moseley - eXp Realty
• Matt Neylon - The Mount Vernon School
• Brian Patterson - North Springs Charter High School
• Rollin Richmond - Rotary Club of Sandy Springs
• John Runningen - Commenda Capital LLC
• Crystal Seymore - Kaiser Permanente
• Marc Sonenshine - Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates
• Justin Sparano - Northside Hospital
• Kevin Stone - Burr & Forman LLP
• Kyle Sweeney - Sandy Springs Fire Department
• Ben Taube - Bank of America
• Linda Trickey - Cox Communications
• George Tucker - Campbell-Stone North Apartments
• Nancy Votta - Atlanta Orthodontic Specialists
• Matt Weiss - Parker, Hudson, Rainer, Dobbs LLP
• Chris Zorn - Emory Winship Cancer Institute
— Chamian Cruz