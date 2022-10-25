Leadership Sandy Springs revives community speaker series

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Leadership Sandy Springs is returning with its 7th community speaker series, “Live, Learn, Lead.”
This year’s event, “Building Common Ground in a Divided World” with author and international communications coach Jonathan R. Parker, includes dinner and discussion from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the City Springs Terrace Meeting Room.
Parker is the first “Jan Paul Distinguished Speaker,” thanks to a gift from Leadership Sandy Springs Founder Neva Rountree and her husband Don, in honor of former executive director, Jan Paul, who retired in May.
Leadership Sandy Springs Executive Director Rosalyn Putnam said it will be a great evening.
“It’s a timely topic and his (Parker’s) approach to building common ground is quite engaging,” Putnam said. “He’s so personable and positive about the importance of building community ‘one conversation at a time.’ We want guests to leave feeling they gained valuable insight and specific tools to use in their own conversations.”
The evening will conclude with a Q&A with Parker. It is open to anyone – business, civic and nonprofit leaders, Leadership Sandy Springs class members and alumni, community members, residents and guests. Individual tickets are $50 and may be purchased at weblink.donorperfect.com/LLL22.
The City Springs Terrace Meeting Room is at 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs. For more information, about “Live, Learn, Lead” and Leadership Sandy Springs, visit leadershipsandysprings.org.
— Chamian Cruz