 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brief: Leadership Sandy Springs announces new director

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. – Leadership Sandy Springs announced May 11 that Rosalyn Putnam will be the organization’s next executive director. Jan Paul is the current director and plans to retire at the end of May.

Putnam is a Sandy Springs resident with a background in hospitality. She has worked with companies such as MGM Resorts International, Mandalay Bay Resort & Convention Center and Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

Rosalyn Putnam

PUTNAM

Leadership Sandy Springs offers programming, engagement and volunteer opportunities to professionals in the Sandy Springs and Central Perimeter area.

“Everyone I’ve met in the organization and in Sandy Springs has such a commitment to community. I think it’s wonderful and I’m happy and honored to help [Leadership Sandy Springs] advance its goals.”

– Carl Appen