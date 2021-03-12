JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Leadership Johns Creek will kick off its 13th year with the class of 2022 in August with a new executive director.
Nakia Mattis has been tapped to lead the organization.
Nakia currently works as the regional director of Program Management for a large national healthcare system that includes 137 hospitals. Over the past 22 years, Mattis has built a successful career in healthcare, information technology leading successful client implementations.
She has a dual Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Clark Atlanta University and industrial engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology. She also has a Master of Science in healthcare administration from the University of Maryland.
Mattis was a member of the Leadership Johns Creek Class of 2020 T.H.E. Cricket Team raising money for the first electronic scoreboard in Georgia. Outside her busy career, Nakia volunteers with the Junior League of Atlanta, Habitat for Humanity and at her church. She is a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and Atlanta Board of Realtors. She is also an avid runner and fitness expert.
She lives in Johns Creek with her husband, Lawrence, and their son, Hunter, and daughter, Penelope,
"Leadership Johns Creek has been so fortunate to have Kris Custis as executive director for the past two years," Heather Redrick, LJC president said. "Kris has worked tirelessly with the class participants to bring many valuable community projects to Johns Creek residents. We thank her for her devotion to our community. Nakia is the perfect choice to fill her shoes because of her energy, experience and knowledge of the program as a LJC graduate.”
You can contact Nakia Mattis directly at mattis@leadershipjohnscreek.com or 404-210-2543.
