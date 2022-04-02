 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Business Spotlight

Law Offices of Katherine Burns opens in Johns Creek

Business: Law Offices of Katherine Burns

Owner: Katherine Burns

Katherine Burns

BURNS

Description: The Law Offices of Katherine Burns is a boutique law firm focused exclusively on providing individually tailored estate plans, asset protection and peace of mind to families throughout the North Atlanta area. With virtual legal services, flat fees, and caring guidance, let us help you protect what matters most.

Opened: February 2022

Phone: (770) 858-7279

Address: 11877 Douglas Road Suite 102362 Johns Creek, Georgia 30005

Website: https://www.kburnslaw.com