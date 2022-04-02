Law Offices of Katherine Burns opens in Johns Creek

Business: Law Offices of Katherine Burns
Owner: Katherine Burns
Description: The Law Offices of Katherine Burns is a boutique law firm focused exclusively on providing individually tailored estate plans, asset protection and peace of mind to families throughout the North Atlanta area. With virtual legal services, flat fees, and caring guidance, let us help you protect what matters most.
Opened: February 2022
Phone: (770) 858-7279
Address: 11877 Douglas Road Suite 102362 Johns Creek, Georgia 30005
Website: https://www.kburnslaw.com