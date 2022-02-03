Kimpton sets goal of delivering Roswell’s first boutique hotel in 2024

ROSWELL, Ga. — San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants announced Jan. 26 it will open a much-anticipated boutique hotel in Historic Downtown Roswell in early 2024.
Kimpton, part of IHG Hotels and Resorts’ Luxury and Lifestyle Collection, says the hotel will feature 125 guest rooms, including 20 suites, nearly 6,500 square feet of indoor meetings and events space, an 11,000-square-foot courtyard, fitness center, a rooftop and ground-floor restaurant with bar.
The three-story hotel will also offer guests amenities and offerings including morning coffee and tea service, hosted evening social hour, pet-friendly policies, bicycles for local exploration and a “Forgot it? We got it!” program.
The Kimpton is meant to complement the vision of True North Companies’ West Alley mixed-use development and transform the underdeveloped site along Mimosa Boulevard and Magnolia Street into a destination for visitors and residents.
The project has been in the works for at least five years. In August, the Roswell City Council approved site plan changes to allow private developer West Alley LLC to move forward with the project after an agreement with Canton Place Development broke down in 2020.
Kimpton CEO Mike DeFrino said the company has found great success so far with its brand expansion in the South, especially in Georgia. The new Kimpton marks the brand’s fifth destination in the state and its first in Roswell.
“More and more we’re moving into markets that are city-adjacent, where we know not only people are moving to but also seeking out to visit,” DeFrino said. “We believe Roswell’s residents and visitors alike will really resonate with the Kimpton brand and the unique guest experiences and elevated restaurants and bars we’re known for.”
Randall-Paulson Architects is serving as the architect of record on the project, and Sims Patrick Studio is tasked with the interior design of the hotel. The hotel will be managed by HEI Hotels and Resorts, which is headquartered in Connecticut.
Thanks to its expansive green space and 397 parking spaces, Kimpton said West Alley Roswell will serve as a hub for events, festivals and other community gatherings. The new Kimpton will then act as an anchor, providing visitors with a place to grab a bite to eat, a drink with friends or a much-needed staycation. It should also give visiting leisure and business guests a central hub to explore and enjoy all the city has to offer.
True North Companies President Walt Gill said he’s honored to be working with HEI and Kimpton to “elevate a new brand of Southern hospitality in the heart of Roswell.”
“Their expertise and accomplishments in designing and delivering unparalleled experiences will allow us to provide a one-of-a-kind destination for the city’s leisure guests and its corporate travelers alike,” Gill said.
