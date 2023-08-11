Kids get special treatment in mobile spa, just for them

ROSWELL, Ga. — Decked out in robes, a small group of young girls and one boy lined up along a red carpet to enter the Spoiled Rotten Kids Spa Partybus, where makeovers awaited them.
Owner Khadija Bronson, a Johns Creek resident, helped them on, one by one, in front of a business off Crabapple Road in Roswell. Geared for ages 2 to 13, the bus travels around town and as far as the Lawrenceville area, usually for weekend birthday parties.
Bronson’s staff manned a pedicure station to one side of the bus and on the other, a table for manicures. A chair at the front is where Bronson added color to a girl’s eyelids — makeup is the kids’ favorite.
She also offers chocolate facials and a fashion show. After their makeovers, the group was set to walk on a mini-runway, wearing tutus, boas and other accessories hanging above the door. In down times, her young clients have access to an outside patio attached to the truck, bordered by a white picket fence.
In the average salon, pedicure chairs will swallow a small kid. But on the bus, all the furniture is sized for children — little tables, little chairs, little bowls.
“I just wanted to do something that was more kid-friendly, like something on their level — not too grown,” Bronson said.
One girl, who had just gotten her makeup and nails done, said she loved how “pretty” the bus was. Its aesthetic, glitz and glam and very pink, is as loud as the pop music playing over the speakers.
Featured on “The Tyra Banks Show,” Bronson said her business was the first of its kind in the country when it hit ground in 2008. She once operated three storefronts, in Washington, D.C., and in Maryland, but decided to go mobile, finding it a better business route.
“Most people like for us to come to them, and then they can still have the experience at their house,” Bronson said. “... We’re more like a party/babysitter because the kids come on the bus, the parents are inside.”
The business is a full-circle moment for Bronson. She recalled being in 8th and 9th grade, dipping pencil tips in nail polish to paint designs.
“It's crazy how it came about, to this,” Bronson said. “I didn't grow up wanting to do this job, but I love it.”
She said her business is one where you have to love kids, and have patience, for when a girl cries when she accidentally messes up her nails, which happened earlier that day. For Bronson, it’s all worth it, especially when she sees children smiling and becoming more secure in themselves.
“They come out here and break out of their shell,” Bronson said.