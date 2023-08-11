 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Kids get special treatment in mobile spa, just for them

BIZ 0810 Biz Profile; Service Industry (2).JPG

Spoiled Rotten Kids Spa owner Khadijah Bronson helps a line of children in robes onto the bus for makeovers.

 AMBER PERRY/APPEN MEDIA

Editor's Note

Each week Appen Media asks a staff reporter to profile a business, nonprofit or commerce group they find interesting. The selection can be from anywhere in the Metro Atlanta area. The decision is up to the reporter and is made entirely independent of the sales department. Other profiles include: 

Do you have an idea for a future profile? Send tips and story leads to newsroom@appenmedia.com.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Decked out in robes, a small group of young girls and one boy lined up along a red carpet to enter the Spoiled Rotten Kids Spa Partybus, where makeovers awaited them.

Owner Khadija Bronson, a Johns Creek resident, helped them on, one by one, in front of a business off Crabapple Road in Roswell. Geared for ages 2 to 13, the bus travels around town and as far as the Lawrenceville area, usually for weekend birthday parties.

BIZ 0810 Biz Profile; Service Industry (1).JPG

A staff member on the Spoiled Rotten Kids Spa Partybus paints a boy’s nails. Owner Khadijah Bronson opened the spa for kids in 2008 and has since gone mobile only. Kids, ages 2 to 13, can receive manicures, pedicures, facials and participate in fashion shows on the bus.
BIZ 0810 Biz Profile; Service Industry (3).JPG

A staff member with Spoiled Rotten Kids Spa gives a young girl a pedicure.

Bronson’s staff manned a pedicure station to one side of the bus and on the other, a table for manicures. A chair at the front is where Bronson added color to a girl’s eyelids — makeup is the kids’ favorite.

She also offers chocolate facials and a fashion show. After their makeovers, the group was set to walk on a mini-runway, wearing tutus, boas and other accessories hanging above the door. In down times, her young clients have access to an outside patio attached to the truck, bordered by a white picket fence.

In the average salon, pedicure chairs will swallow a small kid. But on the bus, all the furniture is sized for children — little tables, little chairs, little bowls.

“I just wanted to do something that was more kid-friendly, like something on their level — not too grown,” Bronson said.

One girl, who had just gotten her makeup and nails done, said she loved how “pretty” the bus was. Its aesthetic, glitz and glam and very pink, is as loud as the pop music playing over the speakers.

BIZ 0810 Biz Profile; Service Industry (5).JPG

Spoiled Rotten Kids Spa is a mobile spa service for kids, ages 2 to 13, that has traveled as far as the Lawrenceville area for birthdays. Services are typically provided on weekends.

Featured on “The Tyra Banks Show,” Bronson said her business was the first of its kind in the country when it hit ground in 2008. She once operated three storefronts, in Washington, D.C., and in Maryland, but decided to go mobile, finding it a better business route.

“Most people like for us to come to them, and then they can still have the experience at their house,” Bronson said. “... We’re more like a party/babysitter because the kids come on the bus, the parents are inside.”

The business is a full-circle moment for Bronson. She recalled being in 8th and 9th grade, dipping pencil tips in nail polish to paint designs.

BIZ 0810 Biz Profile; Service Industry (4).JPG

Spoiled Rotten Kids Spa owner Khadijah Bronson brushes eyeshadow onto a young girl.

“It's crazy how it came about, to this,” Bronson said. “I didn't grow up wanting to do this job, but I love it.”

She said her business is one where you have to love kids, and have patience, for when a girl cries when she accidentally messes up her nails, which happened earlier that day. For Bronson, it’s all worth it, especially when she sees children smiling and becoming more secure in themselves.

“They come out here and break out of their shell,” Bronson said.

Reach Amber Perry at 770-847-8334. Follow her on Twitter @ambermarieperry