Ann Jensen of Harry Norman, REALTORS® in Johns Creek, GA has repeated the previous year’s achievement of being granted the highest level of service achievement in the real estate industry, Quality Service Certified® Platinum. The award is in recognition of earning 100% client service satisfaction in 2020 as measured by Leading Research Corporation (LRC).
A Quality Service Certified (QSC) award status is the only recognition in the real estate industry based on independently validated customer satisfaction survey results. After the conclusion of real estate transactions, clients of QSC agents receive a survey, asking them to rate the agent on various aspects of the service process. The surveys are administered and the results are received and compiled by LRC.
Client feedback from the surveys becomes part of the agent’s credentials. An overall satisfaction rating is displayed on the consumer website (www.RatedAgent.com) where buyers and sellers have the ability to select a real estate professional based upon each agent’s validated record of service satisfaction.
“Nothing is more important to a prospective client in selecting a professional than the service results achieved with past clients,” says Larry D. Romito, President and CEO of QSC. He adds, “Consumers have greater confidence in service reliability, results and satisfaction with a Quality Service Certified real estate professional because they know that the agent’s service record has been validated by an independent third party. 100% service satisfaction record like Ann Jensen has achieved is just awesome.”
