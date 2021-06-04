International tech firm GreyOrange brings 200 jobs to Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell added to its corporate portfolio recently with the announcement that GreyOrange, an India-based software and robotics automation company, will invest more than $1 million to relocate its global headquarters to the area.

The company’s new international headquarters is at 660 Hembree Parkway. The site includes 110,000 square feet of office and warehousing space that serves as a global fulfillment center for building and shipping autonomous mobile robots. Founded in New Delhi, India, and with operations there as well as in the U.S., Europe and Japan, GreyOrange leverages artificial intelligence and robotics to optimize fulfillment operations for companies worldwide.

“Atlanta is internationally known as a ‘supply chain city’ due to the infrastructure, university support, and leading companies headquartered in the metropolitan area,” said Chief Operating Officer of GreyOrange Jeff Cashman. “Atlanta is the perfect environment to accelerate the evolution and growth of GreyOrange as we continue to innovate intelligent fulfillment concepts for our global customers.”

The move will create 200 additional jobs to the area.

“This is a big win not only for our workforce but, more importantly, for the overall economic vitality of the community,” said Roswell Inc Executive Director Steve Stroud. “We’re proud to have collaborated with GreyOrange, the State of Georgia, and our economic development partners to make this happen.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Emily Poole represented the Global Commerce division on the project in partnership with Roswell Inc, the Metro Atlanta Chamber and Georgia Power.

“GreyOrange’s decision to move their global headquarters to Georgia is yet another example of the state’s long-term investments in our logistics infrastructure continuing to pay off,” Georgia DOE Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “I’m confident that by moving their hub here, GreyOrange will be even better equipped to help their international clients streamline processes and fulfill orders even faster.”

The company’s key leadership, operations, and go-to-market executives are now based in Roswell, Georgia, including the company’s chief executive officer, chief technology officer, chief operating officer, chief marketing officer and vice president of global sales. Individuals interested in careers in sales, solution development, engineering, supply chain operations, and customer support with GreyOrange are encouraged to visit www.greyorange.com for additional information.

“GreyOrange’s decision to locate their global headquarters in metro Atlanta reflects the ongoing strength of our supply chain and technology ecosystem,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Our region’s e-commerce capabilities and digital supply chain focus are among the many assets that make metro Atlanta the #SupplyChainCity and an attractive choice for global technology leaders like GreyOrange.”

— Patrick Fox