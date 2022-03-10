INDIEHOUSE celebrates International Women's Day in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Strong women and strong scents permeated downtown Alpharetta March 8 for International Women’s Day.
Local female-founded business INDIEHOUSE modern fragrance bar hosted a special networking and scent-blending event to ring in the occasion.
Attendees shared lunch and conversation and received a presentation about perfumery and the importance of scent before concocting their own eau de parfums.
Many of the attendees learned about the event through Instagram, while others had already frequented the INDIEHOUSE storefront in downtown Alpharetta.
In making their unique fragrance, the women first needed to select one of four “moods” which included modern romantic, fresh, urban bohemian and sophisticated.
Each mood included eight scent oils which were then measured and mixed resulting in a new 10 milliliter formula designed by and for the customer.
INDIEHOUSE hosts similar scent-blending classes regularly in addition to private events and will soon release a novice class to be titled Fragrance 202, for those who want to dive deeper into perfumery, store manager Nancy Walker said.
For more information on INDIEHOUSE or their scent-blending events, visit indiehousefragrances.com.